Confidence or contagion?

The growing social illness of narcissism deserves serious attention. Narcissistic people are deeply obsessed with themselves. They think they are always right, better than others, and deserve special treatment. This self-obsessed syndrome is damaging relationships, workplaces, and family environments.

Such people want full control in every situation, and never accept their faults. In families, they ruin peace by demanding constant attention and praise. In offices, they take credit for others’ work and blame others for mistakes. In relationships, they show no care or empathy, only selfishness.

Unfortunately, people often confuse this behaviour with confidence or leadership. But the truth is that it is a mental and emotional issue. Narcissism leads to stress, anxiety and emotional harm to those who deal with such people frequently. We must stop ignoring this. Society should treat narcissism as a real issue.

We need to promote respect, empathy and humility. Awareness through education, media and even counselling can help both narcissists and their victims. Narcissists may appear strong, but they are emotionally weak inside. They need help. Their behaviour is not just unhealthy for others, but also for themselves. It is time we recognised narcissism as a serious social problem, and addressed it with due care.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD

RAWALPINDI