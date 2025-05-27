Chinese companies offer employment opportunities to 500 Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD: Chinese government has opened employment avenues for Pakistani students as the Chinese Ambassador Mr Jiang Zaidong while addressing the ceremony said that in order to promote stable relations between Pakistan and China, Chinese companies will provide job opportunities to Pakistani youth.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of a job fair organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with the China Chamber of Commerce Pakistan. At the event, 500 skilled Pakistani youth were offered jobs, while over 3,000 applications were received.

On this occasion, an agreement was also signed between the Chinese company Thang International and a Pakistani vocational institute to provide IT and digital training to youth.

Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was also present at the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador stated that if Pakistan provides a favorable environment to Chinese companies, they will play an important role in the country’s development.

He noted that over 60% of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, which is a demographic bonus for the country. China is committed to offering employment to Pakistani youth, which will enhance bilateral relations.

He added that China has more than 11,000 vocational institutions that train around 10 million skilled individuals annually. Pakistani youth should enter the fields of science and technology, where opportunities are abundant. China will assist Pakistan through cooperation in education, science and technology, and human resource development. He reiterated that Pakistani youth are a great asset to the country.

Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Pakistan-China friendship is a symbol of regional prosperity and stability. China is an emerging global power, while Pakistan is passing through a critical phase.

Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal stated that 20 vocational institutions in Karachi have signed agreements with the Chinese company Thang to skill Pakistani youth in the IT and digital sectors. Under this agreement, “smart labor” will be developed.

Earlier, during the inaugural session of the job fair, Minister of State for Education and Training Wajiha Qamar said that this job fair is more than an event — it is a declaration that Pakistani skilled youth are exceptionally talented. “Our youth are not job seekers; they are future makers,” she added. Pakistan is a land of resilience and courage.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not just a road — it defines a destination. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif envisions that a skilled Pakistan will be the foundation of a soaring Pakistan. We can only strengthen our economy by creating a skilled workforce.

In her welcome speech, Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal expressed gratitude to Wajiha Qamar, whose efforts made the organization of the job fair possible in a short time.

She said the fair was held due to the Prime Minister’s vision and added that a skilled Pakistan is the foundation of a strong and stable country. She thanked the Chinese Ambassador and the China Chamber of Commerce for the participation of 22 Chinese companies that have opened employment doors for Pakistani youth.

Four hundred candidates were given job offers on the spot. She also announced that NAVTTC would organize more job fairs across the country in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

President of the China Chamber of Commerce, Wang Huihua, stated that power, construction, and IT companies in Pakistan are now offering job opportunities to youth, which has been made possible through NAVTTC’s efforts. Pakistani institutions can collaborate with Chinese technical institutions to create a skilled labor force and generate thousands of job opportunities. Many Chinese companies already operating in Pakistan are providing employment to local youth.

Director General NAVTTC Haider Abbas said that this job fair is the beginning of a new era of prosperity and economic development, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision. The job fair is a celebration of mutual growth and cooperation.

Chinese Economic Counsellor Yang Guoyuan remarked that this is the first time such a job fair has been organized in Pakistan, where Chinese companies are actively offering jobs to Pakistani youth. Thousands of young people attended the event and submitted their CVs to Chinese companies. Minister of State Wajiha Qamar also visited the stalls.

It is worth noting that the job fair and the signed MoUs are part of the implementation of an MoU signed in December 2024 between the Chinese government and NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, under which Chinese companies have now participated in this fair.