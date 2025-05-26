Saudi Arabia denies plan to lift alcohol ban ahead of 2034 World Cup

RIYADH: A senior Saudi official on Monday rejected media claims that the kingdom plans to lift its decades-long ban on alcohol, dismissing the reports as unfounded.

The denial follows international coverage of an article posted on a wine-focused blog last week, which suggested that alcohol sales might be allowed in tourist zones as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The blog post did not cite any sources for its claim.

While Saudi Arabia has introduced several reforms to attract tourists and foreign investment under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, the kingdom continues to enforce strict prohibitions on alcohol for Muslims. The speculation sparked widespread debate online, particularly in light of the country’s religious significance as the home of Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has overseen sweeping social changes in recent years, including lifting the ban on women driving, relaxing gender segregation rules, and curbing the authority of the religious police. However, the alcohol ban remains in place, aligning Saudi Arabia with Kuwait as the only two Gulf nations that fully prohibit alcohol sales.

The only recent development in this area was the opening of a store in Riyadh last year, which serves alcoholic beverages solely to non-Muslim diplomats. Prior to this, alcohol was accessible only through diplomatic channels or the black market.