NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia denies plan to lift alcohol ban ahead of 2034 World Cup

By News Desk

RIYADH: A senior Saudi official on Monday rejected media claims that the kingdom plans to lift its decades-long ban on alcohol, dismissing the reports as unfounded.

The denial follows international coverage of an article posted on a wine-focused blog last week, which suggested that alcohol sales might be allowed in tourist zones as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. The blog post did not cite any sources for its claim.

While Saudi Arabia has introduced several reforms to attract tourists and foreign investment under its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, the kingdom continues to enforce strict prohibitions on alcohol for Muslims. The speculation sparked widespread debate online, particularly in light of the country’s religious significance as the home of Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has overseen sweeping social changes in recent years, including lifting the ban on women driving, relaxing gender segregation rules, and curbing the authority of the religious police. However, the alcohol ban remains in place, aligning Saudi Arabia with Kuwait as the only two Gulf nations that fully prohibit alcohol sales.

The only recent development in this area was the opening of a store in Riyadh last year, which serves alcoholic beverages solely to non-Muslim diplomats. Prior to this, alcohol was accessible only through diplomatic channels or the black market.

Previous article
Pakistan Railways to operate five Eid special trains between June 2 and 4
Next article
Ready to talk and resolve all issues if India is serious for peace, PM Shehbaz tells Iranian President
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan Railways to operate five Eid special trains between June 2...

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways will run five special trains from major cities ahead of Eid ul Adha to manage increased passenger traffic during the holiday...

26-5-2025 LHR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran to boost ties and thank Iran for support in India conflict

Kamal Azfar, former Sindh governor and PPP leader, dies at 95

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.