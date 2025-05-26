PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran to boost ties and thank Iran for support in India conflict

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran on Monday, marking the second leg of his four-nation tour aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expressing gratitude to countries that supported Pakistan during its recent conflict with India.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport, the prime minister was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan. A guard of honour was presented by the Iranian armed forces.

Accompanying the premier is a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi. The delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and meet Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

At the Saadabad Palace, the two sides will discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation and regional engagement. Pakistan is expected to convey its appreciation for Iran’s diplomatic support and its offer to mediate during Pakistan’s standoff with India.

Ahead of the visit, PM Shehbaz told Iran’s official news agency that Pakistan aims to increase bilateral trade with Iran from the current $3 billion to $10 billion over the next few years. He emphasized the economic potential between the two neighbours and the importance of a proposed free trade agreement.

He highlighted that both countries share a 900-kilometre border and called for stronger economic links between Balochistan and Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan to promote regional stability and counter terrorism. Memoranda of understanding have already been signed for various development projects in these provinces.

Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated his gratitude to the Iranian leadership for its support during the conflict with India. He said Pakistan responded to India’s aggression in a calibrated manner, consistent with international law, and acknowledged Iran’s offer of mediation, which Pakistan accepted but India rejected.

The premier stressed that Iran and Pakistan will continue to work together on issues concerning the Muslim world. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on the need to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes in accordance with the wishes of their respective peoples.

Addressing the topic of Iran-US relations, Shehbaz said Pakistan supports diplomacy and dialogue as the best path to peace. He expressed hope for progress in ongoing negotiations and wished for lasting peace and stability in the region.