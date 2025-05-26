Pakistan Railways to operate five Eid special trains between June 2 and 4

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways will run five special trains from major cities ahead of Eid ul Adha to manage increased passenger traffic during the holiday period, Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced on Monday.

The decision follows directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to the plan, the first special train will leave Karachi Cantt on June 2 at 1pm and reach Lahore on June 3 at 10am.

The second train will depart from Quetta on June 3 at 10am and arrive in Peshawar Cantt by 10:30pm the next day. The third train will leave Lahore on June 3 at 5pm and reach Karachi Cantt on June 4 at 2pm.

The fourth special service will leave Karachi Cantt at 7:30pm on June 3 and arrive in Rawalpindi at 1:15am on June 5. The final special train is scheduled to depart from Karachi Cantt on June 4 and reach Lahore the following day at 5:30pm.

Eid ul Adha is expected to be observed on June 7, based on a prediction by Suparco. The space agency estimates that the first of Zil Hajj will fall on May 29, with the moon’s age on May 27 deemed too young for visibility.