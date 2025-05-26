Kamal Azfar, former Sindh governor and PPP leader, dies at 95

KARACHI: Kamal Azfar, senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former governor of Sindh, passed away in Karachi on Monday at the age of 95 after a prolonged illness.

Senator Waqar Mehdi confirmed Azfar’s death, stating that the time and location of the funeral prayers would be announced once his children arrive from abroad. Azfar had stepped down from his Senate position after being appointed governor in 1995 during Benazir Bhutto’s tenure.

He was regarded as a close associate of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and played a key role in shaping party policies during various administrations. His contributions to the party and provincial governance were widely acknowledged within PPP ranks.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over Azfar’s passing and said his political services would be remembered. He extended condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also paid tribute, describing Azfar as a committed activist and political figure who worked closely with Benazir Bhutto, particularly on local government reforms.