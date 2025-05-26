NATIONAL

Kamal Azfar, former Sindh governor and PPP leader, dies at 95

By News Desk

KARACHI: Kamal Azfar, senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former governor of Sindh, passed away in Karachi on Monday at the age of 95 after a prolonged illness.

Senator Waqar Mehdi confirmed Azfar’s death, stating that the time and location of the funeral prayers would be announced once his children arrive from abroad. Azfar had stepped down from his Senate position after being appointed governor in 1995 during Benazir Bhutto’s tenure.

He was regarded as a close associate of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and played a key role in shaping party policies during various administrations. His contributions to the party and provincial governance were widely acknowledged within PPP ranks.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over Azfar’s passing and said his political services would be remembered. He extended condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also paid tribute, describing Azfar as a committed activist and political figure who worked closely with Benazir Bhutto, particularly on local government reforms.

Previous article
26-5-2025 ISB
Next article
PM Shehbaz arrives in Tehran to boost ties and thank Iran for support in India conflict
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.