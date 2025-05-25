Field Marshal Munir lauds strategic foresight of political leadership during Marka-e-Haq

COAS also acknowledges unwavering role of youth and media in countering Indian disinformation campaign

Gen Munir hosts dinner to honour political leadership, steadfast commitment of armed forces, and indomitable spirit of people during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday lauded the strategic foresight of the country’s political leadership during Marka-e-Haq that ensured the country’s success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India, according to the military’s media wing.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), while hosting a dinner, the army chief expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 24 May 2025 A dinner was hosted by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (#COAS), #Pakistan Army, to honour the political leadership, steadfast commitment of the Armed Forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Pakistan as… pic.twitter.com/vAdQEzCboK — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 24, 2025

Field Marshal Munir also acknowledged the unwavering role of the youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a “steel wall” against malign propaganda.

Earlier this week, the government promoted Gen. Munir to the rank of field marshal in recognition of his “strategic leadership and decisive role” in defeating India during the military confrontation between the two countries that culminated with a US-mediated ceasefire.

Field marshal is the highest rank in armies modeled after the British Army. In Pakistan, it was awarded only once before, to General Mohammad Ayub Khan in 1959.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally decorated the army chief with the rank of field marshal at a ceremony held at the presidency earlier this week.

“The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict,” the press release said.

“The dinner was hosted to honor the political leadership, steadfast commitment of the armed forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people demonstrated during Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the distinguished participants of the event included President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, the Senate Chairman, the National Assembly Speaker, Federal Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, air and naval staff chiefs, senior leadership of major political parties, high-ranking government officials, and senior officers from the three services.

“Participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment, hailed the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people,” it added.

“The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion,” the press release said.