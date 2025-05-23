US hails ceasefire, urges lasting peace between India and Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed optimism that the recent de-escalation between Pakistan and India could pave the way for a long-term resolution of their longstanding disputes, saying American involvement played a key role in averting a full-scale war.

During a daily press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said it was “heartening” that the U.S. helped facilitate a ceasefire following the near-outbreak of war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“We know how close it came to a full-scale war erupting,” Bruce said, referring to the latest conflict. “What’s very exciting and heartening is that America’s involvement and assistance made a difference in stopping that escalation.”

She was responding to a question about the implications of the recent India-Pakistan conflict for US-India relations. Bruce noted that while the ceasefire was welcome, the global community remains concerned about the unresolved nature of the underlying issues.

“There has been a generational concern about violence and terrorism in that region, particularly regarding India and Pakistan. What the world hopes for is a long-term resolution to these problems,” she added.

The remarks come in the aftermath of a major flare-up in April, when India launched “Operation Sindoor” following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. India’s operation, which targeted alleged militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, prompted a forceful Pakistani retaliation.

Islamabad responded with a barrage of missile strikes on at least 26 military installations across India, causing significant damage and raising fears of uncontrolled escalation.

A US-brokered ceasefire was announced on May 10 after four days of intense cross-border fighting involving drones and missiles. President Donald Trump has since claimed credit for helping negotiate the truce, stating that Washington’s mediation was crucial in preventing a broader conflict.