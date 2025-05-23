UN Security Council denounces deadly Khuzdar school bus bombing, urges global action

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of the brutal terrorist bombing targeting a school bus in Khuzdar, located in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.

The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six Pakistani nationals, including four school-going children, and left 53 others wounded—39 of whom were children, many in critical condition.

The bomb detonated near Zero Point on the Quetta-Karachi highway while the school bus was en route to the Army Public School in Khuzdar Cantonment. The explosion inflicted severe injuries on dozens of young students, including 15 girls, raising widespread concerns about the safety of children in conflict-prone areas.

In an official press statement, the UNSC members expressed “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the families of the victims and extended wishes for a swift and full recovery for all those injured.

The council described the attack as a “heinous and cowardly act of terrorism” and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms constitutes a grave threat to international peace and security.

The statement underscored the urgent necessity of holding accountable not only the perpetrators but also the organizers, financiers, and sponsors behind such terrorist acts. The UNSC urged all member states to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in investigating the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.

“Terrorism, irrespective of motivation, location, or perpetrator, remains criminal and unjustifiable,” the council emphasized, reaffirming the obligation of all countries to combat terrorism in accordance with the UN Charter, international human rights law, and other relevant legal frameworks.

The attack has ignited a wave of national grief and condemnation within Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir personally visited the injured in Quetta, offering support and assurances that the government and security forces would relentlessly pursue justice.

The prime minister pledged to enhance security measures to protect children and civilians from such senseless violence.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif implicated two major terrorist groups operating in Pakistan as “proxies of India,” asserting that Islamabad possesses “complete evidence” linking New Delhi to the Khuzdar attack. This allegation has further strained already tense relations between the neighboring countries.

The incident starkly highlights the vulnerability of children and civilians in regions afflicted by militancy and underscores the urgent need for comprehensive regional and international collaboration to eradicate terrorism.

The Khuzdar bombing has also drawn sharp international attention to the ongoing security challenges in Pakistan’s border regions, where militant groups continue to operate despite government efforts to maintain peace.

Experts note that attacks targeting educational institutions and children violate fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law, calling for increased global condemnation and support for victim protection.

The UNSC’s condemnation is part of a broader global response to rising terrorism, with the council consistently emphasizing the importance of coordinated international action to disrupt terrorist networks, cut off funding, and strengthen law enforcement cooperation.

As investigations into the Khuzdar attack continue, the global community watches closely for tangible progress in bringing perpetrators to justice and preventing future tragedies.