Three most-wanted terrorists arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and CTD police arrested three most-wanted terrorists linked to Fitna-al-Khawarij in a joint operation in Mehran Town, Korangi. Arms, ammunition, and explosives were seized from the suspects.

The arrested individuals—Naimatullah alias Abid, Noor alias Mani, and Sabirullah alias Daniyal—are reported to be members of Fitna-al-Khawarij commander Roman Raees’s group and the Islam Deen Group. They were sent to Karachi to carry out extortion, target killings, and attacks on security forces.

During interrogation, Naimatullah revealed he joined the Mufti Noor Wali-led Fitna-al-Khawarij in 2018, received military training in Barmal, Afghanistan, and participated in operations in Waziristan. He was arrested in 2019 during an operation in Wana and jailed. After release, he was re-arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021 but resumed militant activities upon release.

He and his associates returned to Karachi to conduct terrorist activities under the direction of Fitna-al-Khawarij commanders. The investigation is ongoing.