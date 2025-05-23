Taylor Swift Ends Friendship With Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Drama

Taylor Swift has reportedly distanced herself from Blake Lively after being unintentionally drawn into the actress’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. According to an insider speaking to the Daily Mail, Swift wishes she had never met Lively, as their decade-long friendship has become a source of stress.

The source revealed, “Despite good times, the issues surrounding the Baldoni case have overshadowed everything. Taylor now sees red flags she missed before and feels relieved the friendship is over.”

The tension reportedly escalated due to the controversy involving the film It Ends With Us, which involved both Lively and Baldoni. The insider added that Swift, known for her loyalty, endured Blake’s difficult behavior for a long time but decided to end things after the legal drama intensified.

Blake Lively is said to have sought control over the film’s set and allegedly tried to leverage her friendship with Swift, prompting backlash. Baldoni’s legal team accused Lively’s lawyer of threatening to release private messages between Swift and Lively to pressure the pop star into publicly supporting Lively, though these claims were strongly denied by Lively’s counsel.

Swift’s representatives also clarified that the singer had no involvement in the film’s production or legal disputes and was not present on set during filming.

Meanwhile, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has also reportedly unfollowed Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram, signaling their joint decision to distance themselves from the couple.

Baldoni’s legal team recently dropped the subpoena against Swift, stating they had obtained the information they needed without further involvement from the singer.

No representatives for Swift, Lively, Kelce, or Reynolds have commented publicly on the situation.