PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit four key allies for regional diplomacy from May 25-30

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a high-level diplomatic tour from May 25 to 30, visiting Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan to strengthen regional cooperation and express gratitude for support during Pakistan’s recent standoff with India, the Foreign Office announced Friday.

The first leg of the tour will take him to Tehran on an official invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During the visit, PM Shehbaz will hold important meetings with President Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, focusing on bilateral ties, border security, trade, and evolving regional tensions.

Diplomatic sources indicate that Iran’s leadership will also brief the Pakistani side on ongoing Iran–US nuclear negotiations — a matter of significant geopolitical concern. In return, PM Shehbaz is expected to thank Tehran for its diplomatic role during the recent Pakistan-India escalation, particularly acknowledging Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi’s mediation efforts.

Following his stop in Iran, the premier will visit Türkiye and Azerbaijan, where high-level discussions will be held with respective heads of state. PM Shehbaz is expected to reaffirm Islamabad’s appreciation for their vocal support during the India-Pakistan conflict and explore broader strategic and economic cooperation.

The final stop of the tour will be in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where PM Shehbaz will attend the International Conference on Glaciers from May 29-30. The event will also provide a platform to discuss climate resilience and regional environmental collaboration.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the tour will include “wide-ranging discussions” on bilateral ties and regional peacebuilding. It will also reinforce Islamabad’s message of gratitude to its allies for standing by Pakistan during the recent military escalation with India, which ended in a US-brokered ceasefire earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in a parallel diplomatic effort, PM Shehbaz has formed a special delegation led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit key global capitals — London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels — to counter India’s disinformation campaign and highlight its alleged destabilizing actions in the region.

The delegation includes Dr Musadik Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, and senior diplomats Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani.