Netanyahu accuses Starmer, Western leaders of siding with Hamas over Gaza criticism

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday launched an attack on the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, accusing them of siding with Hamas after they criticised Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

In a video statement, Netanyahu claimed that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had “effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power” and were aligning themselves with what he described as “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers.”

His remarks followed a joint statement earlier this week in which the three Western leaders condemned Israel’s expanded assault on Gaza as “disproportionate” and the humanitarian situation as “intolerable.” They also hinted at potential diplomatic consequences unless Israel altered its course.

The diplomatic row further escalated after a shooting incident at the Israeli embassy in Washington on Thursday, in which two staffers were killed. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” during his arrest. UK officials, including Starmer, condemned the attack and reaffirmed their opposition to antisemitism.

Despite these reassurances, Netanyahu said the leaders’ criticism of Israeli actions only emboldens Hamas. “When mass murderers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of history,” he warned.

In response, UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard reiterated that Britain supported Israel’s right to self-defence but stressed it must adhere to international humanitarian law. France echoed the call for more humanitarian access in Gaza.

While Israel permitted the entry of more than 90 aid trucks into Gaza on Thursday, the UN and humanitarian groups warned that the deliveries remain inadequate amid fears of famine following weeks of blockade.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, over 53,000 Palestinians — including more than 16,000 children — have been killed since the war began in October 2023. The conflict erupted after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel that left 1,200 people dead and over 250 taken hostage.

Adding to the criticism, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called Netanyahu’s administration a “gang of thugs” and accused it of pursuing “atrocious policies.”