Kensington Palace Reacts To Prince Williams Latest Move Amid Royal Transition

Kensington Palace has issued a statement following the release of Prince William’s new documentary, highlighting his deep commitment to conservation and wildlife protection. The trailer for the docuseries, titled Guardians, showcases the vital role of rangers in safeguarding endangered species and preserving biodiversity.

In the statement, the palace emphasized, “Rangers play a critical role as the first line of defense in the protection and conservation of our natural world. Every day, they take huge risks, standing between poachers and endangered species, protecting biodiversity, and maintaining ecological balance.”

The statement continued, “United for Wildlife is celebrating these remarkable individuals, and their tireless efforts to protect some of our most valued natural assets in a groundbreaking new docuseries.”

Every day, rangers take huge risks, standing between poachers and endangered species, protecting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.@united4wildlife are celebrating these remarkable individuals in a groundbreaking new docuseries, 'Guardians'. Watch now. ⬇ https://t.co/ReEKdcZlkA — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 23, 2025

United for Wildlife shared the message on Twitter, stating, “Rangers are on the front line in the fight to protect our endangered species and ecosystems. Join us in exploring their incredible stories in ‘Guardians,’ a new docuseries created with our founder Prince William and @BBCEarth.”

Photo: PA

The documentary also shines a light on the rangers of Mull and Iona, areas Prince William and Kate Middleton visited last month. Their visit emphasized the importance of the rangers’ work, as well as their efforts to engage local communities in nature conservation.