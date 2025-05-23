Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Shocking Details About His Health Amid New Business Venture

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he was unaware of how close he was to death before undergoing life-saving heart surgery in October. In a candid interview with The Sun, the 65-year-old TV personality confessed he had no idea just how critically ill he was, attributing his symptoms to simply being overworked.

Clarkson’s health decline was apparent during the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm, where the show’s tone shifts dramatically as the host becomes visibly more unwell. He described the shift as “a bomb,” noting how he began to lose his sense of humor and struggle to stay calm during the stressful period of filming.

“I was trying to get the pub open for the August Bank Holiday weekend while doing the farm harvest at the same time,” Clarkson recalled. He reflected on how the extreme stress from the simultaneous projects, including his hospital visit, left him exhausted with little sleep.

“I was knackered,” Clarkson admitted, recalling his grueling schedule of working on the pub and then immediately heading into the fields. The pressures, he said, were overwhelming, and he didn’t realize how serious his condition had become until it was too late.