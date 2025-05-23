Illegal cattle markets disrupt Hyderabad ahead of Eidul Azha

HYDERABAD: With Eidul Azha approaching, no official cattle markets have been designated in Hyderabad by the municipal authorities, leading to a surge in unregulated animal trade across the city. The absence of proper planning by the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and town administrations has resulted in widespread traffic disruption, sanitation issues, and safety concerns.

Vendors have set up informal markets in vacant plots and along main roads in densely populated areas such as Latifabad and Phuleli. Major intersections including Barah-e-Rabiul Awwal Chowk, Siddiq Plaza Chowk, Chungi Naka Chowk, Auto Bhan Road, and Wapda Town have been overtaken by traders and onlookers.

The evening and nighttime hours have seen the most activity due to high daytime temperatures. While serious buyers remain limited, the growing crowds and livestock have worsened road congestion and caused minor accidents, with some animals reacting dangerously to loud traffic noise.

Local residents and shopkeepers have complained about foul odors and waste buildup from fodder, dung, and discarded materials. Since the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board took charge of garbage collection, complaints of inadequate services have risen, and the current situation has further strained the system.

The issue was raised during a Hyderabad Municipal Corporation meeting on May 7, where local leaders voiced concern over specific illegal cattle trading spots, especially the impact on women and daily commuters in areas like Guru Nagar Chowk and Shahbaz Cinema Road.