Girl returns home after disappearance sparks kidnapping report

By News Desk

KARACHI: A first-year BEd student who was reported missing from the Joharabad area has returned home, casting doubt over earlier claims of her kidnapping. The student, identified as Fiza, was brought back to Karachi by her fiancé from Hyderabad.

Her brother had initially lodged a kidnapping complaint after she went missing. The family later told police that Fiza had contacted them via message, claiming she was abducted by unknown men in a high-roof van, accompanied by other girls.

Unable to reach her brother, Fiza reportedly called her fiancé from a rickshaw driver’s phone, informing him she was in Hyderabad. Before police could initiate recovery efforts, she returned to Karachi with her fiancé, without reporting to any police station in Hyderabad.

Officials investigating the case noted that they were not informed immediately about her return. During questioning, Fiza gave conflicting accounts, raising suspicions about whether the incident involved an actual abduction or stemmed from a personal matter.

Police say the investigation remains open, with multiple possibilities under consideration.

News Desk
News Desk

