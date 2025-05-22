Unity against terror

The recent attack on a school bus in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, which resulted in the deaths of three children and two soldiers, is a stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The government’s swift response, with the Prime Minister and senior officials visiting Quetta to meet with the victims and security officials, is a welcome step.

However, the real challenge lies in taking decisive action against the perpetrators of this heinous act. The security forces have vowed to relentlessly pursue the culprits, and it is essential that they are held accountable for their actions. The government’s assertion that India is behind the attack, using its proxies to destabilize Pakistan, highlights the need for a robust response to counter state-sponsored terrorism.

The attack on innocent schoolchildren is a barbaric act that demands unequivocal condemnation. It is essential for the nation to stand united against terrorism and support the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in their fight against this menace. The government must take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice and dismantle the networks that support terrorism.

The international community must also take note of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism in the region. The use of terrorism as a tool of foreign policy is a serious threat to regional and global security, and it must be confronted with determination and resolve.

In the face of this threat, national unity is crucial. The government, security forces, and citizens must work together to create a united front against terrorism. The recent attack is a reminder that terrorism knows no boundaries and can affect anyone, regardless of age, location, or background.

The government must take a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of terrorism, including poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. It must also invest in education and social welfare programs to promote tolerance, understanding, and peaceful coexistence.

The time for action is now. The nation must display a strong resolve to bring the fight against foreign-sponsored terrorism to its logical and decisive end. The security forces and law enforcement agencies must be supported in their efforts to root out terrorism, and the government must take bold steps to address the underlying issues that fuel this menace. Only through a united and determined effort can Pakistan overcome the threat of terrorism and build a peaceful and prosperous future for its citizens.