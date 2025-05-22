Sindh govt to launch smart surveillance system to reduce environmental pollution

KARACHI: The Sindh government plans to launch a Smart Surveillance System to monitor and reduce environmental pollution, said Agha Shah Nawaz, Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department. The automated system, expected within a year, will identify old, smoke-emitting vehicles and issue e-challans in coordination with traffic police.

At a meeting on environmental change and industrial pollution organised by FPCCI, concerns were raised about the high cost of wastewater treatment plants, especially for smaller factories. FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon urged the government to develop a comprehensive strategy to support these industries, warning that failure to act could risk the country’s GSP+ trade status.

DG SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto stressed the importance of full compliance with the Sindh Environmental Protection Act. He highlighted that industrial waste, particularly wastewater, must be properly treated before discharge, and hazardous waste should be incinerated at appropriate facilities. SEPA’s ongoing vehicular emission campaign and upcoming monitoring of industrial vehicles were also noted.

Environmental experts warned that rapid mangrove destruction due to water shortages threatens marine biodiversity and coastal protection. Secretary Agha Shah Nawaz responded that coastal communities face severe challenges including hunger, disease, and unemployment. He cited a 53 percent reduction in water flow at Kotri Barrage and proposed forming an emergency integrated committee with stakeholders to create an effective national environmental strategy.

The meeting included DG SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Director Natural Resources Imran Sabir, industrialists, transporters, environmental experts, and other stakeholders.