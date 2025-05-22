Senate declares May 25 as Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution declaring 25th May as Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the occasion of Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day marked in the Senate on Thursday.

The resolution expressed the resolve that the government of Pakistan shall continue to enhance and expand its relations with African countries across all spheres including political, economic, technological, cultural and educational domains for mutual benefit.

It said that Pakistan shall further enhance its contributions towards peace and stability of the African continent including by enhancing its role and cooperation with African Union in area of UN peacekeeping as well as supporting African solutions to African challenges.

The House acknowledged that Africa is continent of emerging opportunities and a vital partner in global peace, prosperity and progress.

Earlier taking the floor, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to enhance relations with African countries in different fields including trade and investment.

He said Pakistan offers to export high quality textiles and garments, pharmaceutical and surgical instruments as well as sports goods to the African countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan’s growing expertise in IT services and digital training programs also align well with African digital transformation agenda.

He mentioned that under Engage Africa policy, Pakistan has enhanced its diplomatic presence in African nations.

In his remarks, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said today’s sitting of the upper house is indeed a historic moment as it brings together the elected representatives of Pakistan and the African friends under one roof.

He said this symbolizes our collective resolve to shape a future rooted in solidarity, people to people connectivity and robust parliamentary engagements.