Roof of historic Ming dynasty tower collapses in china

Anhui, China: The roof of a historic Ming Dynasty-era Drum Tower in Fengyang County, Anhui province, partially collapsed on Monday evening, causing hundreds of roof tiles to fall near visitors. Eyewitness videos captured sections of the roof giving way, narrowly missing people present at the site.

Local authorities confirmed no injuries occurred during the incident, which took place around 6:30 pm local time. The Drum Tower, built in 1375 and once the largest of its kind in China, underwent major reconstruction in 1995.

Officials have cordoned off the area and moved visitors to safety. An investigation is underway to examine the repair project’s design and construction, with supervision teams and experts dispatched to assess the damage. The tower remains closed for repairs, with a reopening date yet to be announced.

Fengyang County is historically notable as the birthplace of the Ming Dynasty’s founder, Emperor Hongwu.