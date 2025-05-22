World

Roof of historic Ming dynasty tower collapses in china

Ancient drum tower’s roof falls near visitors, no injuries reported

By News Desk

Anhui, China: The roof of a historic Ming Dynasty-era Drum Tower in Fengyang County, Anhui province, partially collapsed on Monday evening, causing hundreds of roof tiles to fall near visitors. Eyewitness videos captured sections of the roof giving way, narrowly missing people present at the site.

Local authorities confirmed no injuries occurred during the incident, which took place around 6:30 pm local time. The Drum Tower, built in 1375 and once the largest of its kind in China, underwent major reconstruction in 1995.

Officials have cordoned off the area and moved visitors to safety. An investigation is underway to examine the repair project’s design and construction, with supervision teams and experts dispatched to assess the damage. The tower remains closed for repairs, with a reopening date yet to be announced.

Fengyang County is historically notable as the birthplace of the Ming Dynasty’s founder, Emperor Hongwu.

Previous article
Imran refuses polygraph test for the third time
Next article
Kensington Palace Prepares for Future as Queen Camilla’s Call Signals Change
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lahore traffic police enforce direct arrest for serious violations

Lahore traffic police have introduced strict new measures to tackle traffic violations in the city, replacing fines with direct arrests or FIR registrations for...

Eidul Azha likely to fall on June 7: Suparco

Aleem khan directs early opening of Babusar top route to boost tourism

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 22nd May 2025

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.