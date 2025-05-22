PTI announces protest march demanding Imran Khan’s release

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have announced a protest march across Sindh demanding the release of the party’s founding chairman.

The march is scheduled from May 23 to 25, beginning in Karachi and ending in Sukkur, with participation from both central and provincial PTI leadership.

PTI Central Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the march will start after Friday prayers on May 23 from Sohrab Goth. The participants will pass through Hyderabad and Nawabshah before reaching Sukkur on May 25, where a public gathering will be held with speeches from party leaders.

Firdous stressed the protest would remain peaceful but warned that if authorities try to block the march or use state resources against the participants, they will stage a sit-in at the location.