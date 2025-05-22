Entertainment

Prince William And Prince Harry’s Uncle Names Main Beneficiary Of His Staggering Fortune In Will

Prince Harry and Prince William’s uncle, Robert Fellowes, left an estate worth approximately £1.5 million, with the majority going to his wife, Baroness Fellowes, according to recently released court documents. Neither of the royal brothers reportedly received any direct inheritance from the will.

Robert Fellowes, who died in July 2024 at the age of 82, was a former Private Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II and served the Royal Household from 1977 until her passing in 2022. He was granted a life peerage in 1999 and remained an extra equerry to the late Queen.

Alexander Fellowes, Alexandra Fellowes and Lord Robert Fellowes at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding – Photo: Indigo

The High Court of Justice granted probate to Baroness Fellowes and their son Alexander, who are executors of the estate. Fellowes’ will, dated June 2012, stipulated that his possessions and estate income be left mainly to his wife, while also supporting his wider family, including their children Alexander, Laura, and Eleanor.

Additional gifts mentioned in the will include £1,000 to Andrew Grange, and donations of £1,000 each to Tapping House Hospice, the Rhodes Trust, St Mary’s Church, and The Provost and Fellows of Eton College.

Robert Fellowes with the late Queen Elizabeth – Photo: Getty Images

Both Prince Harry and Prince William attended Lord Fellowes’ funeral at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, despite reports they did not speak during the service amid ongoing family tensions following Harry’s departure from official royal duties.

The officiating vicar, Reverend Dan Tansey, described their attendance as “a surprise but a really pleasant one,” adding that the atmosphere at the reception was “relaxed and cordial.” He noted that Lord Fellowes “loved them both very much” and would have valued their presence deeply.

