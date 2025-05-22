PCIW unable to engage India on trans boundary water issues

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel was informed that the Pakistan Commission on Indus Waters (PCIW) has been unable to engage India on transboundary water issues for the past two years due to India’s unwillingness to hold talks.

The NA Standing Committee on Water Resources, chaired by Ahmad Ateeq Anwar, received briefings on major hydropower projects including Dasu, Mohmand, and Neelum Jhelum dams. Federal Minister Mian Muhammad Muneer Wattoo, Water Resources Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani, former WAPDA chairman Shakil Durrani, and Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah attended.

The Water Resources Secretary said the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended, and Pakistan will pursue India’s violations through international arbitration and forums. Under the treaty, Pakistan has full rights over the three western rivers, while India can only use limited water for domestic and agricultural purposes without altering river flows.

Chairman Anwar requested briefings on six canal projects. Minister Wattoo offered to arrange visits to the Dasu Dam site and meetings with affected communities.

WAPDA Chairman Sajjad Ghani stated Pakistan receives 140 million acre-feet (MAF) of water annually but can only store 13 MAF due to siltation. He warned that releasing silt could damage barrages, which would severely impact agriculture.