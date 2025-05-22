Pak Army’s remarkable success against India changed world’s narrative about Pakistan: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: A grand ceremony was held at a local hotel in Muzaffarabad, today, to distribute relief cheques to the families of those martyred in Indian aggression.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony said that the Pakistan Army, under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, achieved a remarkable and unprecedented success by inflicting a historic defeat on India in response to Indian aggression. This success changed the world’s narrative about Pakistan, he added.

He said that Pakistan rose to prominence due to the special help of Allah Almighty, the prayers of the people, the unparalleled unity of the entire Pakistani nation and the courageous, wise and inspiring leadership of the Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said, “I want to tell the people of Srinagar that Pakistan stands with you, is standing with you and will continue to stand with you.”

Regarding the Kashmir dispute, he said Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination.

The ceremony was also addressed by Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam.

After the speech, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also distributed relief cheques to the heirs of the martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Speaker of the Azad Kashmir Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former Prime Ministers of Azad Kashmir, ministers and members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, heirs of the martyrs, civil society, leaders of political parties and people belonging to different schools of thought.

A delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, led by Altaf Hussain Wani, especially attended the ceremony.

The delegates included senior Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt.