NA passes resolution condemning India’s attempts to suspend IWT

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s attempts to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Moeen Wattoo, presented the resolution, emphasizing that the Indus Waters Treaty is Pakistan’s lifeline and cannot be unilaterally terminated by India under any circumstances.

The resolution called on the government to take concrete steps to counter India’s unlawful actions.

Earlier, President World Bank said that there is no clause in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to hold the agreement in abeyance or suspend it by one party of the treaty.

In an interview with CNBC, WB President Ajay Banga, however, said that the water treaty may be suspended or amended as per the consent of the parties concerned. He said the World Bank is the broker of the Treaty.