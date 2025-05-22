World

Modi failed in leadership, Amit Shah responsible for Pahalgam lapse: Congress

By Agencies
BENGALURU, INDIA - APRIL 3: BJP President Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi during the BJP two-day National Executive meeting at Hotel Ashok, on April 3, 2015 in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by Hemant Mishra/Mint via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the Congress party has categorically stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed in leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for the Pahalgam security lapse, asking him to take the responsibility for the loss of lives.

Referring to the Indian aggression against Pakistan and the latterís retaliation, Col Rohit Chaudhry, Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Department of the AICC at a press conference held alongside Wing Commander Anuma Acharya in New Delhi said, “Modi failed to achieve its political objective of Operation Sindoor”.

Col Rohit Chaudhry said that current political leadership led by Modi failed and succumbed to pressure by accepting the ceasefire thrust on India by the United States.

He pointed out, despite Trump repeatedly claiming that he mediated the ceasefire, there was no denial by Prime Minister Modi. He said, Modi must speak up and tell Trump that he is wrong, as the country will make its own decisions and will not accept any third-party mediation.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, Col Rohit Chaudhry said, Amit Shah must take responsibility as there was complete intelligence and security failure, both of which fall directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Col Chaudhry also criticised External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for providing advance information to Pakistan about the strikes at the start of the operations, saying it was backstabbing our defence forces.

