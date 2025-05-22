Lahore traffic police enforce direct arrest for serious violations

Lahore traffic police have introduced strict new measures to tackle traffic violations in the city, replacing fines with direct arrests or FIR registrations for serious offenses. This step comes as part of an effort to restore discipline on Lahore’s roads amid rising traffic chaos and accidents.

Officials noted that habitual offenders have often ignored challans, prompting the police to take firmer action. Under the new rules, violations such as driving the wrong way, carrying overloaded rickshaws, using unregistered vehicles, underage driving, and reckless driving will lead to immediate arrest or FIR registration on the spot.

The crackdown also holds parents accountable for underage drivers, treating them as abettors in such cases. Police will record all violations digitally, ensuring that offenders have lasting consequences that may affect their eligibility for government jobs and other opportunities.

This new policy aims to send a clear message that traffic rules must be obeyed to safeguard lives. Authorities urge all drivers to comply and avoid facing legal action