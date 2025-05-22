HEADLINES

India expels another Pakistani diplomat from Pakistan High Commission

By News Desk

India has declared another Pakistani official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi ‘persona non grata’ for activities deemed inconsistent with his official status. The official has been given 24 hours to leave the country, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

This follows a similar move by India a week earlier, when another Pakistani diplomat was expelled on similar grounds. India also issued a demarche to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, warning against misuse of diplomatic privileges by Pakistani officials.

In response to India’s earlier action, Pakistan expelled a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, ordering the diplomat to leave within 24 hours in a reciprocal measure.

Previous article
Promotion to field marshal
Next article
PTI founder willing to initiate dialogue ‘for the sake of Pakistan’, claims Gandapur
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Letters

Farmed out

The crushing season of wheat crop has started in the country. The rate of bumper crop has led to anxiety among the farmers. The...

Imran Khan refuses to undergo a polygraph test related to May 9 cases

Bilawal condemns politicisation of water through violation of IWT

Withering homeland

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.