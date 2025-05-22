India expels another Pakistani diplomat from Pakistan High Commission

India has declared another Pakistani official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi ‘persona non grata’ for activities deemed inconsistent with his official status. The official has been given 24 hours to leave the country, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

This follows a similar move by India a week earlier, when another Pakistani diplomat was expelled on similar grounds. India also issued a demarche to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, warning against misuse of diplomatic privileges by Pakistani officials.

In response to India’s earlier action, Pakistan expelled a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, ordering the diplomat to leave within 24 hours in a reciprocal measure.