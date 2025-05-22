NATIONAL

Imran refuses polygraph test for the third time

PTI founder declines lie detector test related to may 9 cases

By News Desk

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has once again declined to take a polygraph test linked to the ongoing May 9 cases.

Sources said a joint investigation team (JIT) visited Adiala Jail on Wednesday, where its head, Javed Asif, requested Imran Khan to undergo the test. However, Imran refused, stating that the test was an attempt to trap him and called it baseless.

After the refusal, the JIT departed from the jail. The team had also visited the prison the day before for the same purpose, but Imran had similarly declined to take the test.

