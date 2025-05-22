Grateful rivalry

We must really thank India for the four momentous days earlier this month. It gave us a reason to be immensely proud as a nation, and an opportunity to redefine ourselves. The four days taught us that nations are not built with cynicism, hatred, irrationality or meaningless self-serving narratives. They are built on vision, professionalism, technology, discipline and sustained hard work. They are built on systems and institutions, and are not dependent on individuals or clichés.

We must also thank our armed forces for making us stand tall and proud. They taught us that the tide of history can be turned by professionalism, developing systems, learning new skills, adopting the finest technologies, respecting competence over relatives, training hard and demons-trating courage. These are the qualities that every ministry and department in Pakistan could just as well emulate.

Here is a great new opportunity for Pakistan to rise from the ashes of gloom and apathy. Here is a historic opportunity to reform and modernise all our institutions and organisations. Here is a lesson to learn from our own armed forces. We must adopt the latest digitally integrated systems, develop lean structures, shed the culture of photocopies and affidavits, and focus on training, competence, reform and modern processes.

It is time to exercise humility, simplicity and austerity. It is also time to focus on our downtrodden communities — the sanitation workers, the security guards, the coal miners, the railway coolies and the factory workers. It is time to dismantle the disproportionate perks, salaries, luxury cars and pensions of our judges, politicians and bureaucrats, and give at least the minimum wage and the benefit of old-age pension to our unsung ordinary citizens.

NAEEM SADIQ

KARACHI