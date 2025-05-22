NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 22nd May 2025

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
25-5-22 LHR
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three children among five martyred in Khuzdar school bus attack

Vehicle carrying more than 30kg of explosives rammed into the bus: BDS Cowardly and ghastly attack planned, orchestrated by the terrorist state of...

The abundant good

Conflict of interest and the lack of consensus on lethal autonomous weapon systems

Reforming Pakistan’s Civil Services

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.