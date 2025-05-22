Field Marshal Gen Munir pays homage to martyrs at GHQ ceremony

Field Marshal lays floral wreath at at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, offers Fateha for the martyrs of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: A special guard of honor ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday to honor Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir following his promotion to the highest military rank, said the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada within GHQ, where Field Marshal Asim Munir laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha in tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

General Munir was elevated to the rank of field marshal by the federal government in recognition of his outstanding leadership during recent military clashes with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.”

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 21 May, 2025 A Special Guard of Honour ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters (GHQ), #Rawalpindi, in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #COAS On this solemn occasion, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir… pic.twitter.com/2n9v3MGrwZ — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 21, 2025

The Prime Minister’s Office acknowledged his exemplary courage and determination in leading the Pakistan Army and coordinating the armed forces’ war strategy comprehensively.

Field Marshal Asim Munir dedicated the honor to the entire Pakistani nation and paid tribute to the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civil veterans for their relentless service and sacrifices.

He particularly acknowledged the martyrs, describing them as defenders who stood “like a wall of steel” against India’s unprovoked and unlawful aggression.

“This honor is a tribute to the entire Pakistani nation and the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the martyrs who stood like a wall of steel against unprovoked, cowardly, and unlawful Indian aggression against Pakistan,” he said.

Appointment of Gen Munir as field marshal ‘my decision’: PM

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the decision to promote Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who led Pakistani armed forces during the recent conflict with India, to the rank of field marshal was his own.

During a conversation with senior journalists, the prime minister said that he does consult his elder brother and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on such crucial decisions.

PM Shehbaz asserted that war only results in one party’s victory and the other’s loss and, therefore, cannot be a permanent solution. “Only lasting peace can guarantee a secure future.”

Pakistan’s armed forces responded “decisively and resolutely” to India’s unprovoked attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 6 and 7, launched a large-scale retaliatory military action named “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions on May 10.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, dozens of drones, and hit hard its 11 bases. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

The military confrontation between the two nuclear neighbors was triggered by last month’s attack in Pahalgam in Indian-occupied Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.