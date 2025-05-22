Eidul Azha likely to fall on June 7: Suparco

Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated on June 7, 2025, as predicted by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco). The commission, in a statement, confirmed that the prediction is based on scientific analysis, astronomical data, and modern observational techniques.

According to Suparco’s analysis, the birth of the new moon for the month of Zilhaj will occur on May 27, 2025, at 8:02 pm PST. However, despite optimal weather conditions, the possibility of sighting the moon across Pakistan remains low due to the brief interval of only 37 minutes between sunset and moonset.

Suparco stated that 1st Zilhaj is expected to fall on May 29, 2025, with Eidul Azha likely falling on June 7. However, the final confirmation of the moon’s sighting will rest with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which relies on eyewitness testimonies and weather conditions.

Eidul Azha, celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, marks the end of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam. The festival is a significant event for Muslims worldwide.