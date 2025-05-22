CM Maryam announces expanding Honahar Scholarships, building AI, computer labs in 6,000 govt schools

Punjab CM says, ‘becoming a Chief Minister is easy, but serving people is hard task’

Advises the students to use their right to freedom of expression responsibly

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday announced further increasing the number of Honahar Scholarships next year and building AI and computer labs in 6,000 government schools, besides 50,000 new classrooms in government schools across the province.

She also announced the establishment of charging stations for students having electric bikes and the provision of chairs, desks, and other furniture in all government schools.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was addressing a “Laptop and Honahar Scholarship” distribution ceremony at the University of Sargodha here on Thursday.

The chief minister advised the students to use their right to freedom of expression responsibly and verify every news item before disseminating it to others. She noted, “What a political party did on May 9, terrorists and enemies do the same.” “There can be disagreement with the personalities, but not with the country.”

She declared that she wanted to see students of government schools on a par with, if not superior to, those of the private schools, expressing her desire to see every boy and girl of Punjab progress and prosper.

CM Maryam reiterated that after educating the students, the government would provide them resources for self-employment, saying, “Becoming a chief minister is easy, but serving the people is hard task.” The purpose of becoming a CM is not to sit in cars and enjoy protocol but to serve them.” She underscored, “I tell children never to take a step against the motherland and to avoid becoming fuel for sedition and riots and not to let the country suffer and be ashamed.”

The chief minister said, “The same Air Force that was attacked on 09 May made us safe and proud by shooting down 05 enemy planes. The same uniformed personnel whose uniforms were pinned on poles on that day protected our country.” She added, “I want to see pens and laptops instead of guns in the hands of students.” She flagged, “I am with Pakistan, not with those who cause sedition and riots. I will take every step to make the future of students bright in the next four years; this is my promise.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Punjab had resources earlier too; there was money too, but now money is being spent on people; it is not going into the pockets.” She added, “One has to work hard to make bread cheap. The hard work of the Provincial Education Minister is visible everywhere.” She congratulated Rana Sikander Hayat, Secretary of Higher Education, and their entire team for materializing her dreams.