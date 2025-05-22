Charity hospital in Karachi attacked by mob, staff beaten and property damaged

Karachi: A charity hospital in the Landhi area of Karachi was attacked by a mob on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to hospital staff and damage to ambulances and medical equipment, hospital officials reported.

Prof Dr Tipu Sultan, head of the 250-bed hospital in Kohi Goth, said the attack followed the death of a woman who had been treated at the facility. The woman, from a nearby village, gave birth at the hospital about three weeks ago but experienced complications. She was referred to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, where she died after a week of treatment.

Following the news of her death, a large group of villagers gathered at the charity hospital, assaulting staff members with sticks and stones. The attackers also damaged ambulances and parts of the hospital infrastructure.

Dr Sultan said he and his team established the hospital several years ago to provide free, quality treatment to patients in need. He noted that it was the second hospital globally offering free treatment for fistula in women.

Expressing deep concern, Dr Sultan questioned who would continue providing such community services if violence and lawlessness persist