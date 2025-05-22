Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Shares Critical Health Update Following Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis

By Web Desk

Actress Rumer Willis is paying tribute to her father, Bruce Willis, by embracing his fearless action star legacy. In a recent interview with Extra TV on May 20, the 36-year-old revealed she chose to perform her own stunts in the upcoming 2025 Western, Trail of Vengeance, to live up to her dad’s reputation.

Rumer said, “When I’m on set doing physical scenes, I told the stunt coordinator, ‘You need to show me how to make this look good because I’ve got a big-time legacy here to uphold—no sissy stuff.’” She added that executing the fight scenes made her feel “really empowered.”

The actress also shared her motivation for starring in a Western, noting both her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, had appeared in Westerns during their careers.

Rumer provided an update on Bruce’s health, revealing that despite his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), “He’s great. He’s really good.” Bruce, 70, shares five children: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with Demi Moore, and Mabel and Evelyn with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Tallulah recently spoke about their bond on The TODAY Show, saying, “He’s stable, which is good in this situation. There are hard days, but so much love. It’s shown me to never take a moment for granted. I think he’d be proud of me.”

Previous article
Kensington Palace Prepares for Future as Queen Camilla’s Call Signals Change
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Charity hospital in Karachi attacked by mob, staff beaten and property...

Karachi: A charity hospital in the Landhi area of Karachi was attacked by a mob on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to hospital staff and...

Lahore traffic police enforce direct arrest for serious violations

Eidul Azha likely to fall on June 7: Suparco

Aleem khan directs early opening of Babusar top route to boost tourism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.