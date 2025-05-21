US intel suggests Israel planning strike on Iranian nuclear facilities

WASHINGTON: Fresh intelligence gathered by the United States suggests that Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple US officials familiar with the classified information.

While no final decision has been confirmed by Israeli leadership, the report said there is growing concern within US intelligence circles that such a move is increasingly likely, particularly if Washington secures a nuclear deal with Tehran that falls short of fully dismantling Iran’s uranium stockpile.

The intelligence reportedly stems from intercepted Israeli communications, observable military movements, and both public and private statements from senior Israeli officials.

Among the indicators noted by US intelligence were the repositioning of air munitions and recent air force drills which align with preparations for a long-range strike.

Sources cited by CNN emphasised internal disagreement within the US government over the probability of Israeli action.

However, one official stated that “the likelihood of a strike has increased significantly in recent months.”

The developments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration to reach a new nuclear accord with Iran.

A March letter from Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly set a 60-day deadline for progress, which has since passed without agreement.

Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that Khamenei dismissed US demands to halt uranium enrichment as “excessive and outrageous,” casting doubt on the chances of a successful deal.

Observers say Israel views this moment as a potential window of opportunity, given Iran’s weakened military position and economic fragility due to sanctions and recent Israeli strikes on its regional proxies.

However, US officials note that Israel would require American support, particularly in the form of mid-air refuelling and bunker-busting munitions, to effectively damage Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

While the US is boosting intelligence collection to monitor Israeli intentions, officials say Washington is unlikely to support a attack unless provoked by Tehran.

Analysts believe Israel may use the threat of military attacks to influence US diplomacy.

A senior Western diplomat warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure not only to prevent an unsatisfactory deal but also to maintain alignment with Trump, despite recent policy rifts.