Targeted policies needed to tackle air pollution in Pakistan, says study

A recent study by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) highlights the urgent need for targeted policies, improved data collection, and public health initiatives to reduce the severe health impacts of air pollution in Pakistan’s major cities, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Led by Dr Razia Safdar of the Centre for Health Policy & Innovation, the study quantified the effects of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) on residents’ health. Using the WHO’s AirQ+ tool, it revealed how PM2.5 — tiny airborne particles that penetrate deep into lungs and bloodstream — significantly reduce life expectancy, increase mortality rates, and contribute to non-communicable diseases.

Pakistan ranks among the top five countries with the worst air quality. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in 2023 was 160, with PM2.5 levels nearly 15 times higher than WHO guidelines. Prolonged exposure is estimated to cause around 256,000 premature deaths annually and reduce life expectancy by nearly four years.

Vulnerable groups most affected include children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and heart disease. The study underscores the critical need to address air pollution to protect public health in Islamabad, the federal capital, and Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.