Suspected police informant killed in Muzaffargarh; police launch manhunt

A young man identified as Nadeem Kumhar was shot dead in the Yaray Wali area of Alipur Tehsil, Muzaffargarh, reportedly over suspicions that he was a police informant. According to police, the attackers, including a suspect named Shahid Kumhar, opened fire on Nadeem and fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the assailants believed Nadeem had provided information to police about their associates, Shaukat and Zafar Kumhar, who were killed in an encounter in Karachi. Both deceased were reportedly wanted in multiple criminal cases.

Seetpur police have registered a case and started a search operation to apprehend the suspects. The Station House Officer (SHO) expressed confidence that the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, district police arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered Rs500,000 from them during raids conducted across various areas.