Students face hardships as exams disrupt classes in Hafizabad

Thousands of students in Hafizabad are struggling due to intense heat and poor administrative planning amid ongoing intermediate examinations across the district. Regular classes have been severely affected as classrooms are being used as examination centers, forcing many students to attend lessons outdoors.

In several government schools, classrooms have been fully handed over to examination boards, leaving no indoor space for regular students. Consequently, many young pupils are studying under the scorching sun without access to fans, tents, or shaded areas.

Delayed paper distribution and lack of compensation for lost class time are adding to students’ stress during this critical academic period. Reports of students fainting from heat exhaustion have sparked criticism from parents, civil society, and education advocates demanding better arrangements.