NATIONAL

Students face hardships as exams disrupt classes in Hafizabad

By News Desk

Thousands of students in Hafizabad are struggling due to intense heat and poor administrative planning amid ongoing intermediate examinations across the district. Regular classes have been severely affected as classrooms are being used as examination centers, forcing many students to attend lessons outdoors.

In several government schools, classrooms have been fully handed over to examination boards, leaving no indoor space for regular students. Consequently, many young pupils are studying under the scorching sun without access to fans, tents, or shaded areas.

Delayed paper distribution and lack of compensation for lost class time are adding to students’ stress during this critical academic period. Reports of students fainting from heat exhaustion have sparked criticism from parents, civil society, and education advocates demanding better arrangements.

Previous article
Punjab offers free birth and death registration for seven years
Next article
Death sentence upheld in fifth-grader rape case by Lahore High Court
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Death sentence upheld in fifth-grader rape case by Lahore High Court

The Lahore High Court has upheld the death sentence of a school employee convicted of raping a fifth-grade student on school premises, dismissing the...

Punjab offers free birth and death registration for seven years

Senate panel discusses rising drug use on campuses

Sindh minister’s home set ablaze after protest turns violent

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.