Sindh Wildlife Department opposes relocation of seized exotic monkeys to Lahore

By News Desk
A monkey trainer gives water to his monkey along a street in Rawalpindi on July 15, 2023. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sindh Wildlife Department has formally opposed the proposed transfer of 26 exotic monkeys—Capuchins and Marmosets—seized at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after illegal importation from South Africa. The department urged the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) to reconsider its directive issued on May 8, 2025.

The monkeys were confiscated by Pakistan Customs in December 2024 using forged documents, violating national and international wildlife laws. They are currently under the care of the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) in Karachi.

Despite the case being sub judice before a Customs court, the MoCC’s deputy conservator of wildlife ordered their relocation to a facility in Lahore without court approval. The Sindh Wildlife Department warned this could undermine judicial proceedings and procedural integrity.

A joint report by the Sindh Wildlife Department and WWF-Pakistan highlighted that the Lahore facility lacks the infrastructure and expertise to care for tropical primates like Capuchins and Marmosets. The report cited concerns over hygiene, veterinary care, behavioral enrichment, and overall animal welfare.

The department stressed that all wildlife within Sindh is protected under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act, 2020, and that airlines or transporters involved in illegal wildlife importation must follow legal procedures for deportation or lawful disposal.

Given the monkeys’ sensitivity to stable tropical climates and specialized needs, the department strongly objected to their relocation, urging adherence to legal protocols and scientific standards to ensure their health and welfare.

Pakistan reports two new polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, total rises to 10
Alleged Baloch militant arrested in Lyari operation
