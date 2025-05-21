Sindh minister’s home set ablaze after protest turns violent

Violence erupted in Moro taluka of Naushehro Feroze district as police clashed with workers of a nationalist organisation protesting against six canals and corporate farming projects. The confrontation left at least two protesters dead and dozens injured on both sides.

Protesters attempted to stage a sit-in on the National Highway, which police tried to prevent using force. During the unrest, protesters looted several trucks and set three vehicles, including an oil tanker, on fire. They also ransacked the home of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, burning rooms and furniture and damaging air-conditioners. The situation was brought under control when private guards arrived and fired warning shots into the air.

Videos showed protesters climbing on a trailer carrying urea bags, looting them before setting the vehicles ablaze. Traffic on the highway was halted for several hours in both directions.

The nationalist leaders alleged that two workers, Irfan Laghari and Zahid Laghari, were killed by police firing. Several policemen were injured, with reports of one wounded officer being denied entry at a government hospital.

Police reinforcements from Nawabshah and Sukkur were deployed to restore order. Nationalist parties condemned the police action and blamed the provincial government for escalating the violence, accusing authorities of sabotaging peaceful protests against the canals and corporate farming initiatives.