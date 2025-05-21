NATIONAL

Senate panel discusses rising drug use on campuses

By News Desk

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, reviewed the increasing trend of drug use among students and the preventive measures taken by relevant authorities.

Officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) reported that, following the prime minister’s directives, a nationwide drug awareness campaign was launched in February 2024 across 237 universities.

Due to Pakistan’s geographic location, approximately 170 million students aged 18 to 31 are considered vulnerable to drug abuse. During the campaign, the ANF uncovered 31 drug traffickers and seized 140 kilograms of drugs from 235 universities.

