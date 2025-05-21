NATIONAL

Punjab offers free birth and death registration for seven years

By News Desk

The Punjab government has introduced new rules to simplify birth and death registration across the province by waiving fees for timely registrations and easing procedures for delayed entries. The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department notified the Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2025, following approval from the law and local government secretaries.

Under these rules, registrations of births and deaths within seven years of occurrence will be free of charge, with citizens receiving computerized certificates. The registration and issuance of certificates will remain free for one year from the event date.

However, a fee of Rs200 will be imposed for birth registrations made after seven years.

