PML-N’s PPM pays tributes to armed forces over success of Operation Bunyanum Maroos

CM Maryam Nawaz chaired-meeting passes resolution condemning Indian aggression

LAHORE: The PML-N parliamentary party meeting (PPM), chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday, paid glowing tributes to the brave armed forces for the success of ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ and destroying the enemy’s arrogance, vanity, and self-conceited pride during Marka-e-Haq on May 10.

The meeting passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning Indian aggression against Pakistan, in which innocent children, women, and ordinary citizens of Pakistan and mosques were martyred.

In another resolution, the meeting paid tribute to all the martyrs and to the courage and patience of their families and saluted the Ghazis.

The meeting paid tribute to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and the officers, soldiers, and intelligence agencies of the Pakistan Army, whose military expertise and unparalleled spirit of defending the homeland have made Pakistan and twenty-four crore Pakistanis proud.

The parliamentary party meeting lauded the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who guided the federal government at this critical and decisive stage of history. The meeting paid tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who played a historic leadership role in saving the country from bankruptcy, bringing economic and political stability, and fulfilling the requirements of defending the homeland during the war imposed by India, and by maintaining excellent discipline and coordination between political and military leadership, he made Pakistan proud across the globe.

“Despite Indian provocation, timely and correct decisions were taken with great prudence, courage, and restraint. The Prime Minister fully expressed the sentiments of the people and united the military, public, and political segments to make the entire nation united,” said a resolution.

The meeting especially appreciated the unparalleled military leadership of COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir, his bravery in defeating the Indian army on the battlefield, along with chalking out the best military strategy during the operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’ to outrightly combat Indian aggression. The participants also appreciated conferring the highest military honour of Field Marshal on Gen Asim Munir.”

The meeting paid tribute to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, who took timely decisions on the public and administrative fronts. She enhanced the spirit of the nation along with increasing the morale of the armed forces with strong public support.

The meeting saluted the people of Pakistan, who became a united nation in the hour of challenges and difficulty. The meeting also appreciated all political parties who put aside their petty differences over national interest, besides the media for exposing the Indian false and fake news.

Not only the whole world, but the Indian people als acknowledged the professional abilities of Pakistan’s media. The participants, while strongly condemning the heinous terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the affected and bereaved families. The participants prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the grant of patience and fortitude to their families.

Punjab CM condemns Khuzdar school bus attack

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held a telephonic conversation with her Balochistan counterpart Sarfaraz Bugatti and condemned the terrorist attack on the school van in Khuzdar.

According to a statement from the CM’s House, the Punjab CM assured the Sarfaraz Bugatti of full cooperation in this tough time.

She expressed solidarity with the people of Balochistan. Maryam Nawaz said, “I can feel the pain of the parents of children who embraced martyrdom in the van attack.”

She prayed for the early recovery of the injured.