Pakistan urges deeper Silk Road cooperation at SCO poverty forum

ISLAMABAD: Representing Pakistan at the SCO Forum on Poverty Reduction and the 9th Silk Road International Expo in Xi’an, Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to regional connectivity, inclusive development, and economic integration under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In a virtual address to delegates, Syedaal Khan thanked the government of China and the leadership of Shaanxi Province for hosting the event in the historic Silk Road city of Xi’an, calling it a “timeless symbol of cooperation across borders.”

He lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping’s BRI as a transformative framework for regional prosperity, noting that Pakistan was among the earliest and most active partners through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The partnership between Pakistan and China has now entered a vital new phase focused on human development, innovation, and sustainability,” he said, adding that CPEC’s impact is now extending beyond infrastructure to areas such as health, agriculture, and education.

Khan underlined the significance of platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in jointly addressing global challenges such as poverty eradication, climate change, and post-pandemic recovery. He hailed China’s unprecedented success in lifting millions out of poverty, describing it as an inspiration for the developing world.

Highlighting Pakistan’s own social safety net and development efforts, he cited the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), youth skill-building initiatives, and universal health coverage as pillars of Pakistan’s commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “We see poverty eradication not just as an economic challenge but a moral imperative,” he said.

Agriculture was identified as a key priority for future cooperation. The Deputy Chairman welcomed China’s support in training 1,000 Pakistani agricultural professionals, noting that the first batch of 300 experts is already in China. He called for deeper collaboration in areas such as smart agriculture, irrigation technology, seed innovation, and agro-processing.

He also emphasized the need for stronger business-to-business linkages, greater investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and expanded cultural and educational exchanges. “Shared prosperity requires shared effort,” he noted. “Let us continue building corridors of peace and inclusive growth through deeper Silk Road cooperation.”

Syedaal Khan concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional solidarity and mutual respect, urging all SCO member states to pursue a collective path toward sustainable development.