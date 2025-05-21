NATIONAL

Pakistan denounces Israeli plan to take control of Gaza as ‘grave threat’ to peace

By Staff Report
  • FO spokesperson urges world to call for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities against Gazans

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned Israel’s deliberate targeting of health facilities in Gaza, describing its announcement of taking control of the entire territory as a “grave threat” to regional peace, according to the Pakistani Foreign Office statement.

“The expansion of Israeli ground operations in Gaza as well as the announcement to ‘take control of all’ of Gaza poses a grave threat to efforts aimed toward achieving peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza as well as deliberate targeting of hospitals and other critical infrastructure along with mass evacuation orders.”

Last week, Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza’s European and Nasser hospitals, causing casualties and crippling medical services. Days later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would take full control of the Gaza Strip.

The FO statement said that Israel’s continued obstruction humanitarian aid from reaching to millions of people in the Palestinian enclave, was amounting to an “imposition of collective punishment” on the Palestinian people.

It highlighted UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement in which he voiced alarm over the situation in Gaza, where one in every five people faces starvation and the rest of the population is at risk of famine.

The FO spokesperson urged the world to call for an immediate end to Israeli atrocities and take steps for the provision of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians.

“Furthermore, Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal opposition to any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their ancestral lands, expand illegal Israeli settlements or to annex any part of the territory,” the FO statement stated.

Previous article
Islamabad, New Delhi agree to withdraw troops by May end
Next article
Israel will ‘take control of all’ of Gaza
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, China together for regional peace, united against terrorism: ISPR

DG Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Ch declares Pakistani nation has never bowed down in the past, nor will it ever Pakistan’s armed forces’ desire...

Israel will ‘take control of all’ of Gaza

Islamabad, New Delhi agree to withdraw troops by May end

Writer alleges police raid home, detain his sons

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.