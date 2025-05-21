Pakistan, China together for regional peace, united against terrorism: ISPR

DG Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Ch declares Pakistani nation has never bowed down in the past, nor will it ever

Pakistan’s armed forces’ desire for martyrdom is greater than life: DG

Says Pakistan shares China’s vision for regional peace and prosperity, praising Beijing’s rapid development as a global model

Slamming India’s hegemonic behavior, Lt-Gen Chaudhry questions, should one country attack another based on baseless accusations and false narratives?

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Tuesday that both Pakistan and China are working together for regional peace while remaining united in the fight against terrorism.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with the China Media Group. “Prosperity always comes through peace and stability,” he added.

He further said, “After Allah, we rely most on ourselves. When our determination is firm as we have already demonstrated and the international community also plays its role.”

Talking about global dynamics, he stated that all nations today face major challenges, including climate change and population growth.

He went on to say, “Major countries have big visions as the world is focusing on the progress of humanity.”

Slamming India’s hegemonic behavior, he said, “In such times, should one country attack another based on baseless accusations and false narratives? Should a nation try to impose its dominance on neighboring states?”

“Terrorism’s aim is to halt progress. The world must recognise the development China has achieved in a short time despite its large population. The people of Pakistan too aspire to move toward growth and stability,” he maintained.

“The Pakistani nation has never bowed down in the past, nor will it ever. Martyrdom is an honor for us, greater than life itself whether one wears blue, white, or khaki,” he reaffirmed.

Responding to questions about the possibility of escalating conflict following the recent ceasefire, Lt-Gen Chaudhry said, “Pakistan relies first and foremost on Allah and then on ourselves.”

He stressed that Pakistan’s unwavering determination and strength have been demonstrated repeatedly, and the international community is also expected to play its role in maintaining regional peace.

The ISPR chief criticised the ongoing aggression and false allegations against Pakistan, noting that mature nations are focused on addressing global challenges such as climate change, misinformation, and overpopulation, rather than imposing dominance through unfounded attacks.

Addressing internal security concerns, especially attacks on Chinese engineers involved in development projects, the ISPR chief described Pakistan’s national power as an “iron wall” made up of the people, armed forces, diplomatic corps, media, and youth, all united against terrorism.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will continue advancing toward development and stability.

“Just watch how this country will now move forward rapidly toward the destination of development — InshaAllah,” Lt-Gen Chaudhry emphasized.

On Pakistan’s partnership with China, Lt-Gen Chaudhry highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to peace, stability, and economic development. He noted the importance of combating terrorism as a common threat to progress and praised China’s rapid development as a global model.

He added that Pakistan shared China’s vision for regional peace and prosperity, praising Beijing’s rapid development as a global model.

“China is a mature and responsible player,” Lt-Gen Chaudhry stated, adding that its unprecedented progress in modern history—especially in lifting a vast population out of poverty—stands as a remarkable example for the world to witness.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s state and people also aspire to follow a similar path. “We, too, want to move toward development and stability,” he said. “We owe it to the people of Pakistan, to our future generations. That is why our preference is always peace.”

Reflecting on the national sentiment, the army spokesperson said that Pakistanis “are celebrating peace, not victory.”

“There is humility in our people. We are down to earth and thankful to Allah,” he remarked.

Tension between Pakistan and India began in the wake of an attack in Pahalgam, a tourist report in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, on April 22, killing 26 people, which India blamed on Pakistan without public evidence.

In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Wagah-Attari border, and took diplomatic measures.

Pakistan responded with reciprocal actions, including halting trade and closing airspace. Tensions escalated further with missile strikes, leading to aerial combat and drone attacks.

A ceasefire was announced on May 11 after diplomatic efforts, with Pakistan crediting the US, China, and Gulf states, while India claimed the truce resulted from bilateral talks.