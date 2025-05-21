Pakistan-China friendship a cornerstone of foreign policy, says Zardari

SLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to the governments and peoples of Pakistan and China as the two countries marked the 74th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its “iron brother.”

In his message on the occasion, President Zardari described the relationship with China as historic, time-tested, and a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the bilateral ties, built on mutual trust and respect, had evolved over seven decades into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

“Pakistan and China are iron brothers, bound together by an all-weather friendship,” the president said, adding that Islamabad remained a staunch supporter of the One China policy and would continue to firmly stand with Beijing on its core national interests.

He thanked the Chinese government and people for their steadfast support to Pakistan, particularly in times of need. He also praised China’s role in Pakistan’s economic and social development, as well as its contributions to strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

President Zardari highlighted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project symbolizing the depth of bilateral cooperation, noting that the initiative had significantly benefited Pakistan’s economy, infrastructure, and energy sector.

“Pakistan-China relations are anchored in mutual trust, respect, and goodwill,” he said, reiterating both countries’ shared commitment to promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Looking to the future, President Zardari expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with China in a broad range of areas, including economy, technology, defence, education, and trade.